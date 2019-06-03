{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A man approached a Gary police officer early Sunday, asking for help with a gunshot victim laying in the backseat of his vehicle.

Ervin Pirtle, 49, of Gary, died at the scene at 1:52 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner.

The officer said he saw the car coming at a "high rate of speed," with its horn blaring. Fire officials were immediately called to the 500 block of Ohio Street, but the injured man "had no signs of life."

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at the Gary Police Department, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

