HAMMOND — Police took a suspect into custody and recovered a gun shortly after a man was shot in the face during a family dispute, a spokesman said.

Hammond police found a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound after responding about 12:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Elm Avenue, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Officers immediately radioed information about a known suspect to other police in the area.

An officer spotted the man and took him into custody without incident, he said. The officer also recovered a gun.

The 29-year-old was taken to a Chicago-area hospital, where he was in stable condition, Kellogg said.

Police think the shooting was an isolated, family-related crime, he said.

The suspect's name was not released, pending formal charges.

