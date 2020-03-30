You are the owner of this article.
Suspect in Hammond domestic shooting is dead, police say
Suspect in Hammond domestic shooting is dead, police say

Lauren Cross

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old man suspected of shooting a 56-year-old man at a home in the 1500 block of Beverly St. has died, police said Monday.

According to police, the shooting at 1:50 p.m. Friday was sparked by a domestic incident and the public never was in danger.

Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg said an investigation confirmed the identity of the shooter and charges were due to be presented Monday to the Lake County prosecutor.

However, those efforts have been dropped due to the sudden death of the suspect, Kellogg said.

According to police, the victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police did not release the names of either the victim or the shooter.

