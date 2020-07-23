You are the owner of this article.
Suspect in homicides of police officer's son, 2nd man arrested in California, officials say
Suspect in homicides of police officer's son, 2nd man arrested in California, officials say

Michael Sherrod Smith

A 35-year-old man tossed a gun while running from U.S. Marshals Service task force members Tuesday in Oakland, California, who arrested him on charges alleging he killed a Gary police officer's son and another man last year in Gary, officials said.

Michael Sherrod Smith, who had an address in Gary as recently as June 2019, was wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, said Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez, of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Smith is accused of firing a semi-automatic pistol into a vehicle occupied by Kerry Rice Jr., 32, Aaron Scott, 30, a third man and a woman Sept. 23 near the 1600 block of Connecticut Street.

Rice, the son of Gary police Sgt. Kerry Rice Sr., and Scott were killed. The other two people, including Kerry Rice Jr.'s brother Steven Rice, suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Sgt. Rice lost a second son July 1, when Steven Rice, 30, was fatally shot in the area of Cleveland Street and 15th Avenue, records show.

Smith was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force after leaving a home in Oakland, Gonzalez said. When investigators approached him, he ran and discarded a firearm.

Smith was safely arrested and the gun was recovered, he said. Smith will face extradition proceedings in a California court before being brought before a Lake Criminal Court judge.

