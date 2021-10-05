Suspect in Merrillville hotel shooting arrested after brief stand-off, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A suspect said he intended on "shooting it out" with officers during a brief stand-off before he was arrested, police said.

On Monday evening Merrillville police arrested a man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Anthony Gibbs, 36, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Kosta Nuses.

Gibbs was killed in shooting Saturday night at a motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville.

Once detectives on the case quickly gathered information on the suspect's location, they began surveying the area for him. The police department's recently-formed Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad was activated and waited near the suspect's location on standby, Nuses said.

After police saw the suspect left the location as a passenger in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop.

The man originally refused to get out of the vehicle and told the other person in the vehicle that he intended to "shoot it out" with police, Nuses said.

"Fortunately for everybody, the presence of force brought on by MTAS, patrol officers, detectives and K-9 'Goose,' caused the suspect to change his mind and surrender peacefully," Nuses said.