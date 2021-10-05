 Skip to main content
Suspect in Merrillville hotel shooting arrested after brief stand-off, police say
Merrillville police gather outside the Economy Inn at 8275 Louisiana St. near Southlake Mall on Saturday night after the fatal shooting of Anthony Gibbs, 36, of Hobart.

MERRILLVILLE — A suspect said he intended on "shooting it out" with officers during a brief stand-off before he was arrested, police said. 

On Monday evening Merrillville police arrested a man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Anthony Gibbs, 36, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Kosta Nuses. 

Gibbs was killed in shooting Saturday night at a motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville.

Once detectives on the case quickly gathered information on the suspect's location, they began surveying the area for him. The police department's recently-formed Merrillville Tactical Apprehension Squad was activated and waited near the suspect's location on standby, Nuses said.

After police saw the suspect left the location as a passenger in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop.

The man originally refused to get out of the vehicle and told the other person in the vehicle that he intended to "shoot it out" with police, Nuses said. 

"Fortunately for everybody, the presence of force brought on by MTAS, patrol officers, detectives and K-9 'Goose,' caused the suspect to change his mind and surrender peacefully," Nuses said. 

The man's identity and the location of the arrest has not been disclosed by police. 

The Saturday shooting left a woman and dog with injuries. Gibbs, the woman and a dog all were transported for treatment following the incident and Gibbs later died at a hospital. The conditions of the woman and dog are unknown. 

Police blocked off a portion of the parking lot outside the Economy Inn late Saturday with crime scene tape, and officers could be seen going inside rooms.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garza at 219-769-3531 or at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov.

