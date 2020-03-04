Suspect in series of home invasions stole couple's guns, charges allege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hammond police took Sanders into custody later that day on charges in the rape case. He was wearing shoes with a tread pattern consistent with the shoe prints in the show, records allege.

During a search of Sanders' home, police recovered the two guns believed to have been stolen from the home on 167th, according to documents.

During an initial hearing Wednesday, a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Sanders' behalf to three counts of burglary, a level 2 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Sanders also is facing a habitual offender enhancement, which could add years to his possible sentence.

His bond in the newest case was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash, bringing the total bond amount he must post to be released while he cases are pending to $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash.

Sanders has two previous convictions for robbery and one for burglary, and had recently been released from prison when his alleged home invasion spree in Hammond began in December.