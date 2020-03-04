Suspect in series of home invasions stole couple's guns, charges allege

CROWN POINT — A magistrate signed off on a third case Tuesday that linked a Hammond man to a series of home invasions and a rape in the city during the past couple of months.
Jahmal Sanders, 24, already was being held at the Lake County Jail on allegations he punched a woman in the face several times during a Nov. 5 burglary in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue and repeatedly raped a woman during a Dec. 30 home invasion in the 6600 block of California Avenue.
In his newest case, Sanders is accused of waking a woman Feb. 10 as she slept in her bedroom in the 2200 block of 167th Street and demanding she take him to a safe in her parents' room.
The woman and her parents told police the man implied he had a gun and attempted to artificially deepen his voice, records state.
A magistrate previously denied the case for lack of probable cause. Prosecutors filed amended charging information Monday, and a magistrate signed off on the case Tuesday, online records showed.
During the Feb. 10 burglary, Sanders took a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and .38 Special revolver from the family's safe and a purse containing cash, credit cards and a woman's prescription Xanax pills, records allege.
Police found impressions in the snow outside a kitchen window where Sanders is believed to have entered the home, records state.
Hammond police took Sanders into custody later that day on charges in the rape case. He was wearing shoes with a tread pattern consistent with the shoe prints in the show, records allege.
During a search of Sanders' home, police recovered the two guns believed to have been stolen from the home on 167th, according to documents.
During an initial hearing Wednesday, a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Sanders' behalf to three counts of burglary, a level 2 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Sanders also is facing a habitual offender enhancement, which could add years to his possible sentence.
His bond in the newest case was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash, bringing the total bond amount he must post to be released while he cases are pending to $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash.
Sanders has two previous convictions for robbery and one for burglary, and had recently been released from prison when his alleged home invasion spree in Hammond began in December.
Police have said Sanders remains a suspect is several other home invasions and more charges could be filed against him.