Suspect leads high-speed chase after possible robbery of Walgreens, police say

A driver led police on a high-speed chase on a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and Highland on Sunday evening.

The driver reportedly charged into oncoming traffic speeding north on U.S. 41 while being pursued by several Schererville Police Department and Highland Police Department vehicles early Sunday evening.

Police got a call about a possible robbery of the Walgreens Pharmacy at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street, just south of Highland town limits, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Schererville police stopped the car after it crossed north into Highland and the suspect then fled. Schererville and Highland police gave chase of the grey Chevy Malibu until the driver turned westbound on Interstate 80/94.

Police ended the pursuit when it potentially became too dangerous for bystanders to continue.

"We terminated when they reached the interstate," Banasiak said.

Police also gave up the chase because the crime turned out to be a theft and not a robbery, Schererville police Detective Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said. It turned out the suspect stole items from TJ Maxx and Old Navy near the pharmacy.

"It was just shoplifting," he said.

Police continue to investigate the crime and are looking to identify the suspect and track them down.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call investigators at 219-322-5000 or 219-865-4646.