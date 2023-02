Suspect leads pursuit across Illinois border, smashes multiple vehicles, sheriff says

GARY — A 23-year-old man faces potential criminal charges after a pursuit resulted in damage to two police cars and one civilian vehicle Monday afternoon, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Tuesday.

When an officer noticed the driver of a light blue Honda crossover vehicle driving at a high rate of speed shortly before 1 p.m. on Broadway, two patrol cars attempted to execute a traffic stop on the vehicle. One officer parked in front of the Honda, and the other parked behind it, Martinez said.

The driver quickly shifted into reverse and hit the patrol car behind him, Martinez said, before accelerating into the car in front of him and pulling onto southbound Broadway with three male passengers in tow.

As the driver headed west on Interstate 80, officers from the Gary Police Department joined the pursuit. Speeding down the interstate, the driver swerved between lanes and took the Cline Avenue exit onto the Indiana Toll Road, Martinez said. The driver smashed through a toll gate, sending debris flying onto a Lake County patrol car. He continued into Illinois and struck the mirror of a vehicle on the 87th Street exit.

Martinez said the driver and passengers escaped from the car as it was moving and the car smashed into a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Two of the men were apprehended by police, one on foot and the other through location via a K-9 Unit and the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit.

The driver, a 23-year-old Griffith man, was transported to the hospital with injuries. A second 23-year-old Chicago man is in custody.

The driver is being held pending extradition to Indiana. Two other suspects have not been located.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed and the case is still under investigation, Martinez said.

