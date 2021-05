Suspect linked to catalytic converter thefts at Chesterton High School, Dune Park Station; police seek infomation

CHESTERTON — Authorities are seeking a suspect believed to be involved in the attempted theft of auto parts in Chesterton.

On Friday the Chesterton Police Department released images of a suspect's vehicle in hopes the public can identify the driver.

Police said the truck is connected to the attempted thefts of catalytic converters, an auto part that is an exhaust emission control device. The suspect has struck at Chesterton High School and in the Dune Park Station South Shore Line parking lot.

The vehicle is described as a newer model silver Ford F250 or F350 "quad cab" truck with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Virijevich at 219-926-1136.

