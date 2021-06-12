Suspect remains at large after bank robbery, fatal shooting

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — One suspect remained at large Saturday after two armed male suspects ambushed and shot a security guard outside a Gary bank, Lake County police said.
One of the suspects was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said previously.
The Lake County coroner's office identified the security guard as 55-year-old Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois.
Investigators believe Castellana was approached outside and may have been ambushed, Martinez said.
After the shooting, the suspects entered First Midwest Bank and demanded money, police said.
The sheriff's office used dogs to track the suspects.
The name of the arrested suspect had not yet been released as of Saturday.
