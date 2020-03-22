Suspect shoots Lyft driver after riding to destination, police say

HAMMOND — Police are looking for a suspect after he rode in a Lyft vehicle, got out at his destination and attempted to rob the driver, authorities said.
Hammond police responded at 5:18 a.m. Sunday to the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Police spoke with a 56-year-old Illinois man who had been shot in the shoulder, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The man, a Lyft driver, said he had taken a male passenger from Chicago to the 500 block of Lewis Street. The passenger then got out of the car and pointed a gun at the driver, the man said.
The driver attempted to drive away but was struck once in the shoulder, he told police.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Kellogg said.
The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 27 and 34, about 160 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.