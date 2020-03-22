You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suspect shoots Lyft driver after riding to destination, police say
alert urgent

Suspect shoots Lyft driver after riding to destination, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

HAMMOND — Police are looking for a suspect after he rode in a Lyft vehicle, got out at his destination and attempted to rob the driver, authorities said.

Hammond police responded at 5:18 a.m. Sunday to the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Police spoke with a 56-year-old Illinois man who had been shot in the shoulder, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The man, a Lyft driver, said he had taken a male passenger from Chicago to the 500 block of Lewis Street. The passenger then got out of the car and pointed a gun at the driver, the man said.

The driver attempted to drive away but was struck once in the shoulder, he told police.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Kellogg said.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 27 and 34, about 160 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts