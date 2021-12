Suspect sought after entering Region home, surprising residents, police say

DYER — Police have released an illustration of a man sought after entering a home uninvited in the 2100 block of Moeller Street Sunday morning.

The unidentified man fled in an unknown direction when confronted by the homeowners, Dyer police said.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height, and was wearing a black coat, black knit winter hat and a red handkerchief with a paisley pattern, according to police.

Anyone having any information regarding the identify of this person and/or this incident is encouraged to contact the Dyer Police Department detective bureau 219-865-1163.

"At this time we believe this incident to be isolated and do not have reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," police said.

"As always, we encourage all of our residents to stay vigilant regarding the security of their homes," according to police. "Please make it a point to double check that your doors and windows are secured before leaving your home or turning in for the night."

