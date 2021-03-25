 Skip to main content
Suspect sought following early morning chase through Porter, Lake counties
Suspect sought following early morning chase through Porter, Lake counties

Stephen Huemmerich

Stephen Huemmerich

 Provided

HEBRON — A 54-year-old man faces drug and fleeing charges after leading officers from several departments on a chase early Thursday through south Lake County, according to Hebron police.

Hebron police said they attempted to stop the vehicle at 3:51 a.m., but said the driver, later identified as Stephen Huemmerich, of Rensselaer, took off.

Joining the pursuit were officers from Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Winfield Police Department and Hobart Police Department.

Huemmerich stopped in the parking lot of Old Chicago restaurant in Merrillville where he and a passenger fled on foot, Hebron police said. Huemmerich was apprehended following K-9 tracking.

The passenger has not yet been apprehended, police said.

Huemmerich faces charges of resisting law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles, according to police. He also faces outstanding warrants.

Anyone able to identify the other suspect is encouraged to contact Hebron police at 219-996-2747.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

