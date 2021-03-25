Suspect sought following early morning chase through Porter, Lake counties

HEBRON — A 54-year-old man faces drug and fleeing charges after leading officers from several departments on a chase early Thursday through south Lake County, according to Hebron police.

Hebron police said they attempted to stop the vehicle at 3:51 a.m., but said the driver, later identified as Stephen Huemmerich, of Rensselaer, took off.

Joining the pursuit were officers from Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Winfield Police Department and Hobart Police Department.

Huemmerich stopped in the parking lot of Old Chicago restaurant in Merrillville where he and a passenger fled on foot, Hebron police said. Huemmerich was apprehended following K-9 tracking.

The passenger has not yet been apprehended, police said.

Huemmerich faces charges of resisting law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles, according to police. He also faces outstanding warrants.