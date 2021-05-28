Suspect sought in theft of over $3,000 in lawn items from local stores

SCHERERVILLE — Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole more than $3,000 worth of lawn maintenance items from local home improvement stores.

The man is believed to have stolen the items last Wednesday and Sunday from the Lowes at 637 U.S. 41 and the Home Depot at 960 U.S. 41, said Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.

The man was captured on camera wearing a U.S. Navy uniform and a black face covering, images released by Schererville police show.

Police said the images show the man has a disfigurement to his right ear, which they believe could be cauliflower ear.

It's not clear exactly when the man was seen inside the stores or which stores he allegedly stole from. A Schererville police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Anyone able to identify the man was urged to contact Schererville police at 219-322-5000 or to call the Department's crime tip line at 219-865-4646. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.