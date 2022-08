Suspect sought in Valpo theft

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hope the public can help identify a suspect in a recent theft at the 7-Eleven store at 708 E. Lincolnway.

The female in question entered the store on July 30 and took an item without paying, Valparaiso police said.

She is also accused of defacing the business.

"It is believed that the pictured female came from an event held at Kirchoff Park prior to arriving at 7-Eleven," police said.

Anyone with information about the woman is encouraged to contact Detective Josh Biggs at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. The word "7-Eleven" should be included in the first line of the tip to identify the case.