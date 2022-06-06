Suspect sought in Valpo theft

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a recent theft at the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.
The suspect entered the store around 12:45 p.m. May 30, selected more than $850 in merchandise and walked through the checkout area, Valparaiso police said.
"He then attempted to exit the store after failing to pay for the scanned items," police said. "The male was approached by store staff; however, the male refused to comply and left the area."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135.
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and placing "850" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
