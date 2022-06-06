 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Suspect sought in Valpo theft

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a recent theft at the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.

The suspect entered the store around 12:45 p.m. May 30, selected more than $850 in merchandise and walked through the checkout area, Valparaiso police said.

"He then attempted to exit the store after failing to pay for the scanned items," police said. "The male was approached by store staff; however, the male refused to comply and left the area."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and placing "850" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians hit Kyiv with missile strikes for first time in weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts