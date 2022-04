Suspect taken into custody after Chicago man fatally shot in Hammond before flipping car, police say

HAMMOND — A suspect has been taken into custody after a Chicago man was shot following an incident near Oasis Liquors before flipping over his car in downtown Hammond on Friday afternoon.

Zachery S. Smith, a 27-year-old Chicago man, died of his injuries Friday after he was shot at the 5500 block of State Line Avenue in Hammond, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hammond Police Department spokesman Steven Kellogg said the shooting took place around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Smith crashed into another car, causing his own vehicle to roll over, after he was shot.

"Hammond Police responded to the area of 5500 block of State Line Avenue in reference to a rollover accident and shots fired," Kellogg said. "Police arrived and located a black Ford fusion which had struck another vehicle and flipped over. It was discovered that the driver of this vehicle had received a gunshot wound from an incident that occurred near Oasis Liquors."

Smith was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in south suburban Oak Lawn. He died in the hospital at 2:36 p.m. Friday., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police tracked down a suspect in the shooting on Saturday.

"The victim was transported to a Chicago (area) hospital where he died from his injuries," Kellogg said. "On April 2nd, a suspect was taken into custody pending charges."

The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled that Smith's death was a homicide.

