Suspect to admit he kidnapped Gary woman in 2019 in alleged case of witness intimidation

HAMMOND — A Gary man is preparing to plead guilty in what prosecutors allege was a brutal case of witness intimidation.
U.S. District Court documents, made public early this week, state Jaron D. Johnson, 21, of Gary, signed a plea agreement admitting his role in abducting, shooting and leaving a Gary woman for dead two years ago.
Johnson states in the agreement he "knowingly participated in a scheme with my mother, Patricia Carrington, and my brother, Jarod Johnson, to kidnap the victim in this case to get information concerning the whereabouts of a witness in my brother Jarod's upcoming (state court) criminal case.
"The victim was forced into a car, blindfolded, duct-taped ... beaten and threatened by us to give us information concerning the witness. ... We ultimately dragged the victim from the car ... and shot her in the face and arm," the agreement states.
The plea agreement comes less than a month before Jaron Johnson, his 23-year-old brother Jarod, and 47-year-old mother Patricia M. Carrington were to face a federal jury on kidnapping charges.
All three defendants have previously pleaded not guilty. They face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, if convicted at trial, which is set to begin March 22.
The court has yet to schedule a hearing for Jaron Johnson to change his plea and give up his right to a jury trial. The deal states he is doing so in return for the U.S. attorney's office recommending he receive a shorter prison term.
A federal grand jury is accusing the brothers and mother of trying to intimidate a witness to a 2017 attempted murder involving Jaron Johnson's brother, Jarod.
Jarod Johnson was to have been tried two years ago in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point on a charge he wounded a Gary man and woman in a 2017 shooting.
The government alleges the Johnson brothers and their mother set out — the day before Jarod's 2019 trial was to begin — to hunt down and take captive a woman related to one of Jarod's alleged 2017 shooting victims.
The grand jury alleges their victim was walking along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. April 14, 2019, after finishing work, when the trio's car pulled up and cut her off.
She told police Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol whipped her and forced her into their car.
The victim said Jaron duct-taped her hands behind her back while his mother blindfolded her.
The victim said the defendants demanded she tell them the whereabouts of a key prosecution witness against Jarod in the 2017 attempted murder case.
The victim said they beat her when she refused to answer and later drove to an abandoned house in Gary's Glen Park section and shot her several times, wounding her in the face and arm.
She told police she played dead for about 20 minutes before she found a nearby resident and asked for help.
Police said they found blood, duct tape and four discharged bullet casings outside an abandoned house near 44th Avenue and Mississippi Street.
Police said they traced Jarod Johnson to that location, through a global positioning device he wore that night as a condition of his pretrial release.
Police said the victim identified the Johnson brothers and their mother as her assailants.