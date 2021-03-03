Suspect to admit he kidnapped Gary woman in 2019 in alleged case of witness intimidation

HAMMOND — A Gary man is preparing to plead guilty in what prosecutors allege was a brutal case of witness intimidation.

U.S. District Court documents, made public early this week, state Jaron D. Johnson, 21, of Gary, signed a plea agreement admitting his role in abducting, shooting and leaving a Gary woman for dead two years ago.

Johnson states in the agreement he "knowingly participated in a scheme with my mother, Patricia Carrington, and my brother, Jarod Johnson, to kidnap the victim in this case to get information concerning the whereabouts of a witness in my brother Jarod's upcoming (state court) criminal case.

"The victim was forced into a car, blindfolded, duct-taped ... beaten and threatened by us to give us information concerning the witness. ... We ultimately dragged the victim from the car ... and shot her in the face and arm," the agreement states.

The plea agreement comes less than a month before Jaron Johnson, his 23-year-old brother Jarod, and 47-year-old mother Patricia M. Carrington were to face a federal jury on kidnapping charges.

All three defendants have previously pleaded not guilty. They face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, if convicted at trial, which is set to begin March 22.