CROWN POINT — A Gary man found a gun inside an unlocked vehicle and used it to shoot at the vehicle's owner after the owner discovered him inside the SUV, court records say.
Karriem Z. Branch, 20, ran to a nearby truck after the shooting July 27 in the 1100 block of East 45th Avenue, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Not guilty pleas to charges of attempted murder and armed robbery were entered on Branch's behalf during an initial hearing Friday, online records show. His formal appearance is set for Tuesday.
Branch was arrested July 30 by officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department warrants division, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The victim told police he was preparing to leave for work about 5 a.m. when he realized he left his lunch inside the house.
The man left his SUV unlocked with a handgun on the floorboard, records say.
When he got out of his house, he saw Branch had gotten into the vehicle from the front passenger-side door. The man confronted Branch, but retreated after hearing Branch cock his handgun, records allege.
The man told police Branch fired three shots before running off. The man attempted to follow Branch, who got into a white pickup truck in the area of 44th Place and Vermont Street, records say.
Dispatchers told the man to stop following the white truck, so he returned home.
Police picked the man up a short time later and drove him to the 800 block of East 43rd Avenue, where he identified Branch as a suspect and a .40-caliber handgun found near Branch as the gun taken from him, records state.
Alexander Joseph Kleemann
Age: 56 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907960 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Alford Joshua Boord
Age: 27 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907986 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Andre Maleke Jordan
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907991 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Cornell Brown
Age: 49 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907976 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brian Jospeh Jaskulski
Age: 48 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907985 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Candice Valerie Casanova
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907956 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Charles Lee Johnson Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Pembroke Township, IL Booking Number(s): 1907923 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cory Alan Jones
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907958 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
David Glen Weaver Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907977 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual violent predator failed duty to notify Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David John Kartuska
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907974 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Fernando Gallegos Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1908005 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Karriem Ze Branch
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907920 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kayla Nicole Norwood
Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1907929 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Causing death with prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kevin Patrick Lessentine
Age: 33 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1907965 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lawrence Scott Riccardi
Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907952 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lumer Foxworth III
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907922 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark George Bzdyk
Age: 44 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907995 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Michael Louis Galvan
Age: 60 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907696 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Peter Cromwell
Age: 69 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907934 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Monica Renee Moore
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907980 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Shon Smith-Travis
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907950 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Robert Allen Flack
Age: 58 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907966 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Rodney Lee Hyatt
Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1907930 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Taylor Spain Flores
Age: 29 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907925 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Thomas Donya Green
Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907984 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Thomas Keith Lewis II
Age: 32 Residence: Dalton, IL Booking Number(s): 1907928 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
