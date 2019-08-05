{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man found a gun inside an unlocked vehicle and used it to shoot at the vehicle's owner after the owner discovered him inside the SUV, court records say. 

Karriem Z. Branch, 20, ran to a nearby truck after the shooting July 27 in the 1100 block of East 45th Avenue, Lake Criminal Court records say.

Not guilty pleas to charges of attempted murder and armed robbery were entered on Branch's behalf during an initial hearing Friday, online records show. His formal appearance is set for Tuesday.

Branch was arrested July 30 by officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department warrants division, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The victim told police he was preparing to leave for work about 5 a.m. when he realized he left his lunch inside the house.

The man left his SUV unlocked with a handgun on the floorboard, records say.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

When he got out of his house, he saw Branch had gotten into the vehicle from the front passenger-side door. The man confronted Branch, but retreated after hearing Branch cock his handgun, records allege.

The man told police Branch fired three shots before running off. The man attempted to follow Branch, who got into a white pickup truck in the area of 44th Place and Vermont Street, records say.

Dispatchers told the man to stop following the white truck, so he returned home.

Police picked the man up a short time later and drove him to the 800 block of East 43rd Avenue, where he identified Branch as a suspect and a .40-caliber handgun found near Branch as the gun taken from him, records state.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.