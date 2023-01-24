 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect, victim in critical condition after domestic-related shooting in Hammond, police say

The suspect and victim are both in critical condition, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said Monday.

 The Times, file

HAMMOND — A suspect and victim are both in critical condition after a domestic-related shooting Monday, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 800 block on Merrill Street to the incident. The male suspect shot the victim before turning the gun on himself before police arrived, Kellogg said. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available, Kellogg said. 

