Suspect wanted in theft from Schererville Strack & Van Til

SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking a person wanted in connection with a theft that occurred last week at the Strack and Van Til on U.S. 41.

The Department on Tuesday released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a cap with the insignia 'Super Bowl XLVII' and a Philadelphia Eagles logo at the time of the theft.

Police also noted a red Hyundai Accent which was missing a passenger side rear hub cap and was driven by a suspected accomplice. It wasn't clear if the suspect was seen arriving to or leaving to the store in the Hyundai.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Schererville police Detective Ernest Nangle at 219-322-5000 or to call the Department's crime tip line at 219-865-4646.

