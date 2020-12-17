Suspect with federal firearms violation arrested following chase, police say

LAKE STATION — A chase ended with Lake County sheriff's police arresting a suspect facing federal firearms violation charges on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit ended around 2:40 p.m. in Lake Station. The chase was sparked at West 21st Avenue and Clark Road in Gary when officers saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign, according to a police report from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Lake County sheriff's police pursued the vehicle, which fled from them and led chase to the Lake Station area. The chase ended near Dekalb Street and East 29th Avenue and one person was arrested.

It was discovered the suspect was wanted for a federal firearms violation, the police report said. The circumstances of the violation have not yet been released.