Suspect with federal firearms violation arrested following chase, police say
Police stock
Times file photo

LAKE STATION — A chase ended with Lake County sheriff's police arresting a suspect facing federal firearms violation charges on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit ended around 2:40 p.m. in Lake Station. The chase was sparked at West 21st Avenue and Clark Road in Gary when officers saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign, according to a police report from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. 

Lake County sheriff's police pursued the vehicle, which fled from them and led chase to the Lake Station area. The chase ended near Dekalb Street and East 29th Avenue and one person was arrested.

It was discovered the suspect was wanted for a federal firearms violation, the police report said. The circumstances of the violation have not yet been released.

The suspect is being held in police custody and may face additional charges, including resisting law enforcement. Authorities are also investigating additional warrants connected with the suspect. Pending formal charges, the suspect's identity has not yet been released. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

