Suspected cellphone store robber found hiding under blanket in attic, police say

HAMMOND — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing cellphone stores in Hammond and Merrillville last month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is charging Daniel Smith with the Jan. 24 holdup at Boost Mobile in the 2700 block of 169th Street in Hammond.

The charging affidavit alleges Smith also is a suspect in the Jan. 31 robbery of the Metro PCS store in the 6000 block of Broadway in Merrillville, and Wednesday’s robbery at the Boost Mobile store in the 17500 block of Kedzie Avenue in Hazel Crest.

Hammond police arrested Smith shortly after the Hazel Crest holdup. They said they found him hiding under a blanket in the attic of his girlfriend’s residence in the 6400 block of Missouri Street in Hammond.

Chris Gootee, a member of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team, alleges in the affidavit that Smith was identified in surveillance footage as the man who stole cash and cellphones from all three businesses.

Police released an image of the gunman wanted in the Hammond and Merrillville robberies last week.

Officers said the man entered the Hammond cellphone store, pointed a handgun at a clerk and ordered new cellphones put in a duffel bag before fleeing.