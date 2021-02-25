Suspected serial robber nabbed; he told gas station employee it was 'round two,' police say

CROWN POINT — A Portage man hitched a ride to a Lake Station truck stop early Tuesday before attempting to rob it for the second time this week, court records allege.
Anthony L. Parma, 40, was being held Thursday on four counts of armed robbery alleging he robbed the Road Ranger truck stop in the 2100 block of Ripley Street on Feb. 11 and 18 and the nearby Mr. Fuel truck stop Feb. 21 and 23, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Parma wore a ski mask and brandished a knife with a red handle during the robbery Feb. 11 at Road Ranger, court records allege.
When he returned Feb. 18, he allegedly told an employee, “Round two, (expletive). Open the drawer or I’ll kill you. No, I’m kidding. Just open the drawer.”
Parma has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
Parma is seen on surveillance videos driving a red pickup truck during the two robberies at Road Ranger, on Feb. 21 at Mr. Fuel and also at a Portage gas station Feb. 21, court records state.
The camera in Portage captured his license plate number, court documents state.
Parma reported his truck stolen after the Feb. 21 robbery at Mr. Fuel, records state.
A witness told police Parma asked for a ride to Mr. Fuel early Feb. 23 to go to an ATM, court documents state.
He put on a mask before going in, and the witness observed a disturbance inside. Parma then returned to her vehicle and told her to drive, records state.
The witness started to leave, but decided against it. She told police Parma got out and tried to enter through the driver’s side door, but it was locked.
Parma ran off and was arrested a short time later at the nearby Flying J truck stop, records state.