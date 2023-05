CHICAGO — Parents who are facing charges related to their two-month-old infant's death were arrested Friday night, East Chicago police announced.

Eric Rangel Jr., 27 and Sandra Sosa, 23, were located and apprehended on the 13000 block of South Brandon Street in Chicago, police said. They were staying in a family member's home.

Rangel Jr. was charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent in relation to the July death of his son Eric Rangel II. Sosa was charged with neglect of a dependent, according to court records. Charges were filed May 3.

Lisette Guillen, host and executive producer for "Case Files Chicago," helped organize a press conference held Friday with Andrew Holmes, founder of the Lock It Down foundation and East Chicago police. Holmes received a call to his foundation's tip line at 1-800-U-TELL-US a couple hours after the conference, Guillen said, with information on Rangel Jr. and Sosa's whereabouts.

Police arrived to the family's home July 7 on the 3000 block of Parrish Avenue in East Chicago where they saw Rangel Jr. administering CPR to the infant, according to charging documents. Rangel Jr. told an employee with the Department of Child and Family Services that his son awoke crying, so he made him a bottle of formula. Soon after, Rangel heard the baby coughing, so he picked him up and patted him on the back. The baby allegedly became upset, defecated and went limp. The couple then called 911.

However, an autopsy report showed the baby died of a massive head injury and had injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome/impact syndrome. The infant was malnourished with a body weight in the 3.9 percentile range, according to court documents.

Rangel Jr. and Sosa are being held in jail in Cook County. They are set to be extradited to Lake County soon, online court records show.

