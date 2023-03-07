MICHIGAN CITY — Three men were recently arrested in connection with an armed robbery Feb. 21, Michigan City police said Tuesday.

Michigan City residents Brian Young Jr., 23, Daveon Troutman, 21, and Jared Higganbotham, 20, each face multiple felony charges for the alleged robbery of a 22-year-old man, police said.

An officer patrolling the area of Michigan Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue in the early morning hours heard a person calling for help. When the officer approached and asked what happened, the 22-year-old said he was robbed, police said.

The victim provided a vehicle description to officers, who located the vehicle an hour later on the 600 block of Black Oak Drive. Police said two handguns, ammunition and other evidentiary items were recovered from the suspect vehicle. All suspects were taken into custody.

All three men were charged with felony armed robbery. Young was also charged with felony unlawful possession of a handgun, and Troutman was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Bond was initially set at $25,000 cash only for all three men.

The Michigan City Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077 or apainter@emichigancity.com.

