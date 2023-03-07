MICHIGAN CITY — Three men were recently arrested in connection with an armed robbery Feb. 21, Michigan City police said Tuesday.
Michigan City residents Brian Young Jr., 23, Daveon Troutman, 21, and Jared Higganbotham, 20, each face multiple felony charges for the alleged robbery of a 22-year-old man, police said.
An officer patrolling the area of Michigan Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue in the early morning hours heard a person calling for help. When the officer approached and asked what happened, the 22-year-old said he was robbed, police said.
The victim provided a vehicle description to officers, who located the vehicle an hour later on the 600 block of Black Oak Drive. Police said two handguns, ammunition and other evidentiary items were recovered from the suspect vehicle. All suspects were taken into custody.
All three men were charged with felony armed robbery. Young was also charged with felony unlawful possession of a handgun, and Troutman was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Bond was initially set at $25,000 cash only for all three men.
The Michigan City Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077 or
apainter@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Tyrone George Sr.
Arrest Date: March 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Raul Garza
Arrest Date: March 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Prisoner Possessing a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Lucas
Arrest Date: March 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cassius Dear
Arrest Date: March 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bernard Miller
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 69
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kathleen Norris
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Gerald Varga
Arrest Date: March 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: South Bend, IN
Amber Saylor
Arrest Date: March 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marie Heninger
Arrest Date: March 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Chiqueal Baker
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Brian Ramsey
Arrest Date: March 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Hope Horn
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ernest Morrow
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 59
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Derek Gaye
Arrest Date: March 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Randall Cannan
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Charles Rootes
Arrest Date: March 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 64
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jordan Nixon
Arrest Date: March 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Driving While Suspended; Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun-prior felony conviction w/in last 15 years Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathan Fletcher
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kenneth Umfleet
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Devonce Whitesides
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Terre Haute, IN
Jena Arnett
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Nicholas Lemons
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jason Miller
Arrest Date: March 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antawon Dear
Arrest Date: March 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Alexus Alexander
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Turner
Arrest Date: March 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jasmine Thomas
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: Fort Wayne, IN
Cory Sobieski
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Donyell Mayhew
Arrest Date: March 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
