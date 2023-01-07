 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspects arrested in LaPorte-area mall burglary, Michigan City police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two suspects in a burglary were arrested Wednesday when police found multiple clothing items from stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in their possession.

Police were called at 11:14 p.m. and received a report of broken glass at the Polo Ralph Lauren store, Michigan City police said Saturday. Responding officers noticed that glass in one of the front doors was shattered and discovered that an Adidas store was also burglarized. Officers found merchandise from both shops in the parking lot.

Q'Marion Fisher, 19, of Pendleton, and a 17-year-old were arrested for the crimes. Police said the suspects fled on foot but were eventually apprehended. A third person was involved but hasn't been located by police.

Fisher and the juvenile were arrested for felony burglary, felony participation in a criminal organization and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to police.

Fisher is in the LaPorte County Jail. The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, was taken to LaPorte County Juvenile Center.

Police believe the burglary could be connected to a theft Tuesday from a Finish Line store in the mall. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Lendell Hood, 219-874-3221, ext. 1074, or lhood@emichigancity.com.

