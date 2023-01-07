Suspects arrested in LaPorte-area mall burglary, Michigan City police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two suspects in a burglary were arrested Wednesday when police found multiple clothing items from stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in their possession.
Police were called at 11:14 p.m. and received a report of broken glass at the Polo Ralph Lauren store, Michigan City police said Saturday. Responding officers noticed that glass in one of the front doors was shattered and discovered that an Adidas store was also burglarized. Officers found merchandise from both shops in the parking lot.
Q'Marion Fisher, 19, of Pendleton, and a 17-year-old were arrested for the crimes. Police said the suspects fled on foot but were eventually apprehended. A third person was involved but hasn't been located by police.
Fisher and the juvenile were arrested for felony burglary, felony participation in a criminal organization and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to police.
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
Intoxicated Porter County mom passes out, allowing toddlers to flee house into cold, cops say
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana
Area man dead after being struck while crossing street, police say
Businesses proposed for plaza in Merrillville
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
UPDATE: Motorist failing to put sticker on license plate nabbed with loads of pot, Porter County cop says
3,200 customers will lose water service Thursday night due to lowering of new water main break in Hobart
2 cars burst into flames after crash at Portage gas station, officials say
Wrong-way driver on US 30 in Valpo says she took addiction treatment drug, police say
Police academy instructor resigns amid investigation
Portage man caught filming underage girl, possessing child porn, charges say
2 facing felonies for shooting guns on New Year's Eve, Portage police say
Passed-out driver found partially in highway charged with OWI, Porter County police say
UPDATE: I-65 reopens following serious morning crash, state says
Fisher is in the LaPorte County Jail. The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, was taken to LaPorte County Juvenile Center.
Police believe the burglary could be connected to a theft Tuesday from a Finish Line store in the mall. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Lendell Hood, 219-874-3221, ext. 1074, or
lhood@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Aaron Nevils
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to appear, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, interfering with the reporting of a crime Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Carla Biddle
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 56
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffrey Gidley
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bobby Holland
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Bracken
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Invasion of privacy Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Demarcus Williams
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Offense Description: Rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement, kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, burglary, child molesting Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shamara Johnson
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Raymon Watson
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Obstruction of justice Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jason Tabor
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Vernon Ragnone
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Portage, IN
Marcus Butler
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, possession of marijuana Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Lang
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Aggravated battery Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Colleen Hopper
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Reckless homicide Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Lebanon, IN
Brett Kurpiel
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Cedarville, MO
Jamarius Mickles
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Escape, false identity statement, resisting law enforcement Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Martin
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Hall
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft, false identity statement Class: Felony, misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.