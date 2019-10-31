CROWN POINT — A youth baseball concession stand was allegedly damaged and looted by three suspects.
Three males broke into the Crown Point Cal Ripken concession stand at 341 West North Street in Crown Point, Assistant Chief Jim Janda said.
The suspects allegedly stole cash, an iPad, Crown Point sweatshirts and candy which totaled to more than $2,000, Cal Ripken staff said on their Facebook page. The concession stand window was also damaged during the break-in.
The Cal Ripken staff posted photos of the three suspects on their Facebook page late Tuesday asking anyone with leads on their identifications to contact Crown Point Police.