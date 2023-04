VALPARAISO — Three suspects have been charged in connection with multiple gunshots fired in early February near downtown Valparaiso, police said Tuesday.

Ernest Watson III, 27, of Gary, was arrested on Feb. 12 on multiple counts of aiding in criminal recklessness. Watson is incarcerated at the Porter County Jail. Trammel Berry, 26, of Indianapolis, was charged with two counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jarrell Jenkins, 27, of Gary, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and multiple counts of criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said the department received multiple reports of shots fired around 2:15 a.m. Feb. 5 in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street. Police responded but did not see anyone in the area.

Vehicles and homes in the area were externally damaged by the bullets, Hall said. No injuries were reported.

Police credited the community for their help in investigating the incident. Video and other evidence collected during the process was "dependent on continued cooperation" from the public.

