Suspects in 17-year-old's homicide nabbed by K-9 after chase, police say

CHICAGO — A police dog aided in the arrest of two suspects wanted for a homicide that happened in Calumet City.
At 12:13 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network broadcasted information about a suspect vehicle that was being sought by Calumet City police.
Calumet City officers initially located the suspect vehicle, which led a pursuit before the vehicle sped out of sight. Calumet City Police Department Chief Kevin Kolosh said the search stems from a homicide that happened at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lincoln Place.
Police were called to the area for shots fired and found a 17-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures and the victim was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond where he died from his injuries.
The victim was later identified as Mickael Cook, of Calumet City, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
Authorities were able to track the vehicle as it began heading north on I-94 at 130th Street.
An Illinois State Police Air Operations unit that was assisting police in the area updated officers with the vehicle's location.
The vehicle then exited I-94 at 67th Street and then crashed in a four-vehicle wreck. When officers arrived at the scene, a man tried to run away but ISP police dog Kobra was able to apprehend him. The second suspect was arrested without incident.
Police found two weapons during the arrest. One female passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The man who was apprehended by Kobra was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the police dog's apprehension.
The suspects are currently in custody of Calumet City police. Kolosh said the detectives are continuing to investigate the case and charges have not been filed against the individuals at this time.
“The Illinois State Police will continue to show our presence here in the Chicagoland area and throughout the state,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “I am proud of the efforts of all agencies, ISP units and officers involved, especially K-9 Kobra and his handler.”
Kobra recently celebrated his two-year anniversary serving Illinois State Police and he graduated the academy on Nov. 1, 2019. His handler, Trooper Miguel Herrera has been with ISP for seven years.
Seven ISP police dog teams graduated the ISP academy on Oct. 29. There are currently 69 active K-9 units in the Illinois State Police.