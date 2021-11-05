Suspects in 17-year-old's homicide nabbed by K-9 after chase, police say

CHICAGO — A police dog aided in the arrest of two suspects wanted for a homicide that happened in Calumet City.

At 12:13 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network broadcasted information about a suspect vehicle that was being sought by Calumet City police.

Calumet City officers initially located the suspect vehicle, which led a pursuit before the vehicle sped out of sight. Calumet City Police Department Chief Kevin Kolosh said the search stems from a homicide that happened at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lincoln Place.

Police were called to the area for shots fired and found a 17-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures and the victim was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond where he died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Mickael Cook, of Calumet City, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Authorities were able to track the vehicle as it began heading north on I-94 at 130th Street.

An Illinois State Police Air Operations unit that was assisting police in the area updated officers with the vehicle's location.