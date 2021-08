Suspects in Calumet City shooting that left three people injured on the lam after chase, police say

CALUMET CITY — Police were unable to locate the suspects of a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning after a chase.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Calumet City Police responded to the 600 block of Torrence Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release. Upon arriving, they learned three gunshot victims were being self-transported to a local hospital.

While on scene, police saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, the release said. Police pursued the vehicle to 130th and the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago. There the suspects fled the vehicle and were not found after Calumet City Police, Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, Burnham Police and Lansing Police searched the area.

A 30-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old male victim were being treated at a local hospital. The third victim, a 48-year-old female, is in critical condition, the release said.

Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating, and anyone with information is requested to call the police at 708-868-2500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.