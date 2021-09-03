Suspects indicted in shooting of Chicago officers, police say

CHICAGO — Two men have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez.

Brothers Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan were indicted Friday after being previously arrested and charged with multiple felony counts, NBC Chicago reported.

Chicago police previously stated Emonte Morgan, 21, faces charges of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

Eric Morgan, 19, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction, police said.

The difference between an indictment and a charge is that a prosecutor brings charges against someone while a grand jury must bring charges against someone in an indictment.

Sept. 17 marks the next court date for the men.

The case has ensnared a Hammond man, who was accused of being the "straw purchaser" of a gun involved in the shooting of two Chicago officers.

Jamel Danzy, 29, has since been released on bond, according to the Northern District of Illinois courts.