Suspects pilfer hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Dyer Anytime Fitness, police say

DYER — Two men slipped into Anytime Fitness and pilfered the business of more than $500 in merchandise, police said.

The Dyer Police Department released surveillance photos of the men Tuesday, asking the public's help in identifying them.

Police said that on Friday, the two men tried to enter Anytime Fitness at 262 West 81st Ave. However, when they realized the door was locked, the first suspect waited near the door until a member entered the gym with a key.

The man then followed the gym member in the building and gathered 16 items from the merchandise area shelves that totaled to $572, police said.

The suspect then wrote down fraudulent credit card numbers as payment information. After he took the merchandise, he appeared to be messaging someone on his phone as he stood by the door.

Soon after, a second man approached the door. The first suspect handed him the merchandise and then both of the men left the business.

It is unknown what type of vehicle was used or what direction of travel the men were each headed.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Dyer Detective Ryan Boss by email at rboss@townofdyer.com.

