Try 1 month for 99¢

MICHIGAN CITY — Police released surveillance photos Monday in hopes of identifying three suspects who robbed a CVS Pharmacy of money and drugs.

Michigan City police responded to the store at 3253 Franklin St. about 3:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

The three suspects were in their teens or possibly young adults. They were black and wore all black clothes, police said.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-873-1465, ext. 1088, or email mwidelski@Emichigancity.com.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.