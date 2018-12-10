MICHIGAN CITY — Police released surveillance photos Monday in hopes of identifying three suspects who robbed a CVS Pharmacy of money and drugs.
Michigan City police responded to the store at 3253 Franklin St. about 3:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.
The three suspects were in their teens or possibly young adults. They were black and wore all black clothes, police said.
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-873-1465, ext. 1088, or email mwidelski@Emichigancity.com.