Suspects sought in theft from car in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Police are seeking information on a recent theft from a car parked near a local bike path.

The victim's car was parked at the Erie Lackawanna bike path parking lot at 93rd Avenue and Whitcomb Street between 5 and 6 p.m. on June 10, Crown Point police said in a news release.

The car was broken into, possibly by two people, and the victim's purse was stolen and her credit cards were used, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Sgt. Norm Isaacs at 219-663-2131, extension 129 or email nisaacs@crownpoint.in.gov.

