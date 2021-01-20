Suspended driver with tiny amount of pot flees, adding felony count, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — Porter County police say when a 30-year-old Hammond man was informed during a traffic stop early Wednesday that his vehicle was to be searched after the officer noticed the smell of marijuana, he immediately shifted his SUV into gear and fled at a high rate of speed westbound on U.S. 30.
After stopping the vehicle again and taking the driver, Roosevelt Jones, into custody at gunpoint, police said they discovered just a half gram of marijuana.
"Roosevelt advised that he fled because he did not want to be arrested for driving while suspended, and just wanted to get home," according to the incident report.
He now faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana, police said.
The initial traffic stop took place at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. 30 at Hayes Leonard Road after the officer learned the owner of the vehicle has a suspended license, according to the report.
Jones acknowledged his license was suspended and provided the officer with a state identification. As he searched for the vehicle registration, the officer said he noticed the smell of marijuana and questioned Jones.
When Jones was asked to turn over any marijuana in his possession, he reportedly told the officer he had smoked it all while visiting his girlfriend.
When the officer requested backup and told Jones he would be on his way shortly if nothing was found in his vehicle, Jones "immediately shifted his vehicle into drive and fled the scene," police said.
He continued westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed and passed other traffic in dangerous conditions due to the amount of snow and ice on the ground, police said. Another officer joined in the pursuit and Jones pulled over on the north side of U.S. 30.
After Jones initially failed to follow multiple orders to shut off and exit the vehicle, police said they pointed their guns at Jones and he complied and was taken into custody.
Police said they discovered 0.6 grams of marijuana in brown cigar paper in the vehicle ashtray.