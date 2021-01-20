Suspended driver with tiny amount of pot flees, adding felony count, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — Porter County police say when a 30-year-old Hammond man was informed during a traffic stop early Wednesday that his vehicle was to be searched after the officer noticed the smell of marijuana, he immediately shifted his SUV into gear and fled at a high rate of speed westbound on U.S. 30.

After stopping the vehicle again and taking the driver, Roosevelt Jones, into custody at gunpoint, police said they discovered just a half gram of marijuana.

"Roosevelt advised that he fled because he did not want to be arrested for driving while suspended, and just wanted to get home," according to the incident report.

He now faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana, police said.

The initial traffic stop took place at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. 30 at Hayes Leonard Road after the officer learned the owner of the vehicle has a suspended license, according to the report.

Jones acknowledged his license was suspended and provided the officer with a state identification. As he searched for the vehicle registration, the officer said he noticed the smell of marijuana and questioned Jones.