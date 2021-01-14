Suspended lawyer faces prison term, big tax bill

SCHERERVILLE — Federal prosecutors say a disgraced Schererville lawyer should face years in prison and a bill for $1.7 million in long overdue taxes.
That is the sentencing recommendation of Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell for Raymond Gupta, who pleaded guilty July 9 to evading six years of federal and state income taxes.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is set to sentence Gupta on Jan. 22.
Bell stated in a memo to the judge this week that Gupta deserves between 41 months and 51 months imprisonment and up to three years court supervision afterwards, to ensure he pays $1.7 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for overdue federal taxes.
Bell states Gupta also owes the state of Indiana $179,000.
The recommendation continues that Gupta should pay an additional $50,000 fine to impress on the public the serious consequences of dodging taxes.
Gupta cannot claim his crime arose out of financial hardship, Bell argues.
Gupta has been a personal injury lawyer since 1995 and maintained offices in Schererville and in Chicago’s Loop, raking in $8.6 million in gross earnings in recent years.
He stopped voluntarily paying taxes more than 17 years ago, according to the government's case. Bell said Gupta lavished money on himself, including a $1.1 million mansion in Crown Point’s White Hawk subdivision, a $6,000-per-month Chicago apartment and multiple Mercedes Benz automobiles.
Bell said Gupta cannot claim he was unaware of his tax liabilities, since the IRS sent him more than 40 letters over those years demanding payment.
The IRS attempted to seize the money from Gupta’s bank accounts, but Gupta successfully avoided that by holding large sums of money in cashier’s checks and out of the banking system.
A federal grand jury indicted Gupta in the fall of 2016.
As part of his plea agreement, Gupta sold his Crown Point home and deposited the money with the clerk to make a down payment on his overdue taxes.
The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Gupta’s law license for at least three years last March for “criminal activity, dishonesty, gross financial management and severe neglect of client matters.”
The Supreme Court said an investigation found Gupta routinely billed clients unreasonably high amounts of money and failed to timely pay cash settlement he owed clients.
Gupta was frequently absent from work. He told state investigators and other courts he suffered from physical and mental health issues compromising his ability to manage his firm’s caseload, but instead of withdrawing from law practice, Gupta continued to accept new clients.