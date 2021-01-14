Suspended lawyer faces prison term, big tax bill

SCHERERVILLE — Federal prosecutors say a disgraced Schererville lawyer should face years in prison and a bill for $1.7 million in long overdue taxes.

That is the sentencing recommendation of Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell for Raymond Gupta, who pleaded guilty July 9 to evading six years of federal and state income taxes.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon is set to sentence Gupta on Jan. 22.

Bell stated in a memo to the judge this week that Gupta deserves between 41 months and 51 months imprisonment and up to three years court supervision afterwards, to ensure he pays $1.7 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for overdue federal taxes.

Bell states Gupta also owes the state of Indiana $179,000.

The recommendation continues that Gupta should pay an additional $50,000 fine to impress on the public the serious consequences of dodging taxes.

Gupta cannot claim his crime arose out of financial hardship, Bell argues.

Gupta has been a personal injury lawyer since 1995 and maintained offices in Schererville and in Chicago’s Loop, raking in $8.6 million in gross earnings in recent years.