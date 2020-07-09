Suspended Schererville lawyer pleads guilty to tax dodging

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A suspended Schererville lawyer pleaded guilty Thursday to tax evasion charges.

Raymond Gupta appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to admit he didn’t pay federal income tax returns between 2013 and 2018 and owed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service taxes.

A federal grand jury alleged last fall in its indictment Gupta had accumulated more than $2 million over the past 17 years in back taxes, penalties and interest.

It alleged Gupta had the ability to pay, earning more than $6 million between 2013 and 2018 alone.

The government alleged Gupta responded to more than 40 IRS notices of his tax problems by hiding his wealth from possible seizure by the IRS.

The government said he kept his money out of the banking system by converting it into cashier’s checks as well as other evasive actions to hide real estate purchases.

The judge accepted Gupta's guilty plea, which was made without the benefit of any recommendation of leniency by the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting his case.

Gupta had been a personal injury lawyer since 1995. His law firm, Ray Gupta and Associates LLC, had offices in Schererville.