Suspended Schererville lawyer pleads guilty to tax dodging

HAMMOND — A suspended Schererville lawyer pleaded guilty Thursday to tax evasion charges.
Raymond Gupta appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to admit he didn’t pay federal income tax returns between 2013 and 2018 and owed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service taxes.
A federal grand jury alleged last fall in its indictment Gupta had accumulated more than $2 million over the past 17 years in back taxes, penalties and interest.
It alleged Gupta had the ability to pay, earning more than $6 million between 2013 and 2018 alone.
The government alleged Gupta responded to more than 40 IRS notices of his tax problems by hiding his wealth from possible seizure by the IRS.
The government said he kept his money out of the banking system by converting it into cashier’s checks as well as other evasive actions to hide real estate purchases.
The judge accepted Gupta's guilty plea, which was made without the benefit of any recommendation of leniency by the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting his case.
Gupta had been a personal injury lawyer since 1995. His law firm, Ray Gupta and Associates LLC, had offices in Schererville.
The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Gupta’s law license for at least three years last March for a “pattern of misconduct that was wide-ranging, severe, and long-lasting.”
The Supreme Court said Gupta unjustly enriched himself while "neglecting clients, mismanaging money he won for them in litigation and charging them unreasonably high fees and expenses.”
The Supreme Court said Gupta had told state ethics officials “physical and mental health issues were compromising his ability to manage his firm’s caseload,” but he remained in business until the state suspended his law practice.
He remains free on bond pending his sentencing Oct. 2. He could face up to five years in prison as well as financial penalties.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
