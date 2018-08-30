VALPARAISO — A hearing officer is recommending the Indiana Supreme Court suspend for at least 30 days the law license of prominent Porter County defense attorney Larry Rogers for jeopardizing a client's rights by failing to file an appeal in a murder case.
The officer tempers the recommendation by pointing out Rogers "has suffered considerable personal loss of loved ones and the grief and life disruption that accompany such tragedies," according to the officer's order.
"The Respondent is a good person who has served his profession well and with distinction," the officer wrote. "He should not be vilified."
Rogers said Thursday morning he is appealing the recommended suspension and that the complaint against him boils down to a lack of payment from the client in question, Jose Gutierrez, who was found guilty of murder and battery in Lake County in March 2015.
Rogers, who did not handle the original trial, said he was approached by Gutierrez to file an appeal on his behalf. Rogers said he agreed and explained there would be fees for both his legal services and another $6,000 to $8,000 to obtain copies of court transcripts.
Rogers said he received a retainer for his services but never received money for the transcripts, despite sending three unanswered letters to Gutierrez notifying him of the deadline for filing the appeal. Rogers said he did not file the appeal.
The complaint says Roger told Gutierrez he would not file the appeal unless he received an advance of $5,000 on the fees, which amounted to $15,000, plus another $4,000 to $5,000 for transcripts. Gutierrez and/or family members paid Rogers $8,000.
The complaint claims Rogers violated professional conduct rules by not only failing to file the appeal on time, but also by failing to notify Gutierrez the appeal was not filed, which "put Gutierrez's legal rights to an appeal in jeopardy of being lost."
Rogers is also accused of a violation for failing to return the money paid by Gutierrez and/or his family.
Rogers said he offered, when contacted, to turn the money over to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission to pay it back because he was on a the eve of a three-week jury trial. Returning the money is complicated, he said, because portions came from different people and all that has to be sorted out.
When the commission said it could not handle the reimbursement, Rogers said he agreed to arrange it after his trial, but the complaint by the commission was filed in the meantime.
The hearing officer said Rogers participation in the investigation "can be charitably described as 'miniscule' at best."
Rogers said he still has the money.
In addition to having to handle two trials, Roger said his daughter died during the course of this complaint and he suffered a life-threatening illness.
The hearing officer said, "This case is a simple matter of refund of unearned fees that has festered for years. Even with the gentle prodding of the Commission, this mission remains unaccomplished."
In addition to suggesting the suspension for Rogers, the hearing officer recommended that the terms of his readmission be made unique to his circumstances.
"I recommend interaction with JLAP (Judges & Lawyers Assistance Program) and any other entity that can help the Respondent regain his foothold in our profession," the officer wrote. "He is a good person. Please help him. He deserves it."
