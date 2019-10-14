{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte County Courthouse

The LaPorte County Courthouse in downtown LaPorte.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

LAPORTE — Police are investigating Monday's death of a man left unconscious by a suspicious injury.

Officers were called out shortly after 1 a.m. to the 200 west block of Johnson Road where they found the man in question, LaPorte County police said.

The man was taken to LaPorte Hospital where he later died, police said.

"There is no immediate danger or risk to the public associated with this death and/or investigation," according to police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.