Suspicious van seen trying to approach child, Dyer police say; cops seeking info

DYER — Authorities are asking the public to be wary after the driver of a white van was reportedly seen attempting to communicate with a 13-year-old child.

Dyer police released photos of the van the driver was seen inside at the time, according to information given to them.

The driver approached the child about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near Tyler Avenue and Barberry Drive, a release from the Police Department states.

The release did not clarify whether a verbal exchange occurred or elaborate on the circumstances. A description of the driver was not provided.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein was not immediately available for comment.

Police urged anyone with more information about the van and its driver or knowledge of the incident to contact the Department at 219-865-1163.

