Suspicious van seen trying to approach child, Dyer police say; cops seeking info

DYER — Authorities are asking the public to be wary after the driver of a white van was reportedly seen attempting to communicate with a 13-year-old child.
Dyer police released photos of the van the driver was seen inside at the time, according to information given to them.
The driver approached the child about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near Tyler Avenue and Barberry Drive, a release from the Police Department states.
The release did not clarify whether a verbal exchange occurred or elaborate on the circumstances. A description of the driver was not provided.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein was not immediately available for comment.
Police urged anyone with more information about the van and its driver or knowledge of the incident to contact the Department at 219-865-1163.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Abdelaziz Velazquez
Ananias Granger
Anthony Baker
Anthony Timmons
Arissa Wellington
Bonita Louise Fitch
Bonnie Starr
Brian Caine
Candance Ballas
Carlton Spurlock
Carlton Upshaw
Christopher Arroyo
Debra Poston
Deion Bryant Nolan
Donovan Beard
Eric Graf
Eric Hunter
Evita Deanna Croom
Freddie Holman
Herman Avehart
Holli Pyle
Jacob Pampalone
Jacob Pampalone
James Gilbert
Javier Hernandez
Jeremy Anderson
Jessie Bernard Griffin
Joey Havlin
Joseph Jacob Jackson
Joshua Douglas
Kelvin Harmon
Khalid Nathaniel Jackson
La Fontay Williams
Lamonte Crittenden
Lee Anna Flanagan
Leighton Edward Wiser.JPG
Marcin Kotwica
Marco Raboteaux
Marcus Wise
Marianne Garcia
Michael Sandoval
Michael Spivey
Michael Targos
Montrail Thomas
Owen Iddings
Pedro Trinidad
Richard Leiva
Richard Moss
Robert Nolbertowicz
Robert Wheeler
Ronnie McMahan
Roxanne Hughes
Savannah Cresap
Shannon Shancey
Shareda Newbern
Shelton Curtis
Syeed Hamil Lewis
Sylvester Okafor
Tanya Simpson
Tiera Baker
Timothy Stokes
Ushawnits Langford
Vincent Lewis
Walter McDonald
William H. Frieberg
William Szimakowski
Zaklina Trajceski
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.