SUV crashes into squad car after driver ditches it following pursuit, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man who led a short police chase and ditched his SUV before crashing it into a parked police vehicle has been arrested, authorities said.

At about noon Friday, an officer in the area of Carroll Avenue and East Michigan Boulevard identified a white Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 21-year-old man with an active arrest warrant.

The officer sought backup and attempted to stop the vehicle being driven by a man police identified as Brian D. Young, of Michigan City.

Young refused to stop for officers and instead led them on a short chase that ended in an alley in the 400 block of Grace Street, police said.

Authorities said Young ditched his SUV as it was still moving, which crashed into K-9 Officer Steve Wiegel's squad car.

The parked police car prevented the white Suburban from striking a home just beyond its path, police said.

Officers followed Young to a residence on Grace Street where he was taken into custody. The officer identified a second man with active arrest warrants in that home.

Young was charged on active felony warrants of theft and escape, as well as resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana, police said.