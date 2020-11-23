SUV crashes into squad car after driver ditches it following pursuit, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man who led a short police chase and ditched his SUV before crashing it into a parked police vehicle has been arrested, authorities said.
At about noon Friday, an officer in the area of Carroll Avenue and East Michigan Boulevard identified a white Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 21-year-old man with an active arrest warrant.
The officer sought backup and attempted to stop the vehicle being driven by a man police identified as Brian D. Young, of Michigan City.
Young refused to stop for officers and instead led them on a short chase that ended in an alley in the 400 block of Grace Street, police said.
Authorities said Young ditched his SUV as it was still moving, which crashed into K-9 Officer Steve Wiegel's squad car.
The parked police car prevented the white Suburban from striking a home just beyond its path, police said.
Officers followed Young to a residence on Grace Street where he was taken into custody. The officer identified a second man with active arrest warrants in that home.
Young was charged on active felony warrants of theft and escape, as well as resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana, police said.
Young is being held at the LaPorte County Jail without bond, Michigan City Police said Monday afternoon, and had an initial hearing Monday morning.
Police also took Omar T. Glover, 20, of Michigan City, into custody after being identified in the Grace Street residence. Glover was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without a license, police said.
Glover was release from the LaPorte County Jail on Saturday and had a court appearance Monday morning, police said.
Wiegel was treated for pain, police said. Wiegel's K-9, Axel, was not hurt in the crash.
