SWAT called on scene to Hammond apartment building; no injuries reported, police say

HAMMOND — SWAT team members and police were called to a Hammond apartment building late Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed.

The reason police were originally called about at the location has not yet been confirmed, however as of midnight, no injuries have been reported relating to the incident.

Later Saturday night, the SWAT team was called to assist police officers at the location.

A person inside of an apartment unit had reportedly refused to leave their residence. Kellogg said SWAT negotiators were speaking with the person.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the situation was ongoing. Kellogg said police will release more information when available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.