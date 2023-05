Hobart police and SWAT on scene of domestic dispute The Northwest Regional SWAT team were called to a domestic dispute Wednesday morning on the 900 block of East Home Avenue as a precaution.

HOBART — Northwest Regional SWAT was called to the scene of a domestic dispute after officers arrived to question a suspect about his involvement in the alleged incident, Hobart police said.

When officers arrived at the home, they knocked on the door and attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. As a precaution, the commander on scene called Northwest Regional SWAT to the location on the 900 block of East Home Avenue.

The victim in the incident went to the Hobart Police Department around 10 a.m. to report a domestic dispute she had with her boyfriend late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend's head during an argument. While the victim was at the police department, she received texts from her boyfriend with "various rants," Capt. James Gonzales said.

Police ultimately entered the home, but discovered the suspect had left prior to their arrival. He was located and arrested at a home on the 3700 block of West 69th Avenue in Merrillville.

He is being held at the Hobart City Jail, Gonzales said. Prosecutors are expected to file charges later this week.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

