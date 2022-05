SWAT, police make 2 arrests at Hobart home in narcotics investigation, police say

HOBART — Following a narcotics investigation at a Hobart home, Hobart police and Northwest Regional SWAT arrested two early Wednesday, police said.

At 4:30 a.m. a search warrant was executed at 3945 Missouri St., said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The search was the result of an investigation regarding narcotics sales at 3945 Missouri St. In the course of the investigation, Hobart detectives conducted narcotic purchases at the location, Gonzales said.

Two residents of the home, ages 35 and 23, were taken into custody with charges pending against them. A third adult also faces pending charges, but she was released at the scene to care for her children. Their identities have not yet been released.

The arrested residents are being held at the Hobart Police Department, with Hobart detectives presenting evidence to the Lake County prosecutor's office for criminal charges.

"We really encourage our residents to contact us if you suspect illegal activity occurring in or around your neighborhood," Gonzales said. "The quality of life for our residents is important to the Hobart Police Department and the City of Hobart."

Individuals can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4485 with crime tips.

