 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SWAT team called to Merrillville residence early New Year's Day
urgent

SWAT team called to Merrillville residence early New Year's Day

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - SWAT
John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team was called to a Merrillville home early New Year's Day.

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday police were called to the 4100 block of West 73rd Avenue, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, which led to authorities obtaining an arrest warrant for a person at the location, Nuses said.

Northwest Regional SWAT members responded to assist officers at the residence. One person was arrested and there were no injuries to civilians or public safety officials. 

Nuses said limited information is available and more details will be released as police continue to investigate. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Aviation Unit teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts