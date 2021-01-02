SWAT team called to Merrillville residence early New Year's Day

MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team was called to a Merrillville home early New Year's Day.

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday police were called to the 4100 block of West 73rd Avenue, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, which led to authorities obtaining an arrest warrant for a person at the location, Nuses said.

Northwest Regional SWAT members responded to assist officers at the residence. One person was arrested and there were no injuries to civilians or public safety officials.

Nuses said limited information is available and more details will be released as police continue to investigate.

