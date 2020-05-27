You are the owner of this article.
SWAT team, officers search home after drug investigation, police say
SWAT team, officers search home after drug investigation, police say

HOBART — The Northwest Regional SWAT Team assisted Hobart police to search a residence after being informed of alleged drug sales at the location.

Nicholas Oman, 25, of Hobart, was charged with two counts of dealing of a controlled substance, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday authorities executed a search warrant in the 200 block of East 10th Avenue in Hobart, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

A monthlong investigation was launched after Hobart police received information of alleged drug sales at the residence. During the investigation, Oman sold cocaine to undercover officers, police said.

During the search, authorities found a firearm and contraband, including drug paraphernalia, Gonzales said. Merrillville and Gary police collaborated with Hobart officers in the investigation.

Oman is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

Those with tips about narcotics sales or suspicious activity are asked contact Lt. Nick Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

