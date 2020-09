SWAT team raids suspected drug house in Hobart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A SWAT team raided a suspected drug house early Monday morning, taking two people into custody.

Hobart Police Department Capt. James M. Gonzales said Hobart Police and the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a house on the 700 block of South Washington Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

"The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the occupant of the residence," Gonzales said. "As a result of the search warrant, two people were taken into custody, one of which was the target of the investigation."

The Hobart Police Department has been conducting the investigation.

"The case will be presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office within the next 48 hours for potential drug related charges against the two people taken into custody," Gonzales said.

Anyone with tips about illegal drug activity is urged to contact Hobart Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Wardrip at nwardripcityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485. Tips can be made anonymously.

