SWAT team rescues woman, children from apartment after ex pointed gun at her head, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was being held Wednesday on charges alleging she broke into her ex-girlfriend's apartment, pointed a gun at the ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her.

Marcile R. Lewis, 42, was arrested early Monday after the Northwest Regional SWAT team entered the apartment in the 2600 block of West 61st Place in Merrillville, court records state.

The ex-girlfriend told police she and three children, ages 14, 7 and 6, were forced to barricade themselves in a bathroom during the three-hour ordeal that ended when the SWAT team rescued them.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Lewis' behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday. She's facing six felony charges, including criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm and residential entry.

Lewis' bail was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

The ex-girlfriend told police she arrived at the apartment with the children, who were staying with her for the summer, about 10:20 p.m. Sunday and noticed Lewis' car outside.

The woman and Lewis dated for about five months and separated in late 2020, court records state.