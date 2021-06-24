SWAT team surrounds apartment, arrest wanted man after battery, robbery of woman, police say

GARY — A SWAT team arrested a wanted man following a battery and robbery involving a mother and child Thursday afternoon, police said.

Gage Brown, 21, was taken into custody around 3:45 p.m. Brown had arrest warrants for multiple charges, including leading a chase with two children in his vehicle and stealing a Lake Station police car on May 5.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to a battery and robbery in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, according to the Gary Police Department. The disturbance involved Brown, a woman and an infant. The woman told police Brown had physically attacked her and took some of her belongings, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police recognized Brown as a wanted man and he retreated back into the apartment building. Gary SWAT members and Gary officers surrounded the apartment building on Jackson Street. Brown then surrendered himself to the Gary officers and was taken into custody without incident in the apartment hallway.

A 43-year-old Gary woman associated with Brown was also arrested for outstanding warrants through Lake County.

Police reported there were no serious injuries in the incident. Brown was taken to Lake County Jail.