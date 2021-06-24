SWAT team surrounds apartment, arrest wanted man after battery, robbery of woman, police say

GARY — A SWAT team arrested a wanted man following a battery and robbery involving a mother and child Thursday afternoon, police said.
Gage Brown, 21, was taken into custody around 3:45 p.m. Brown had arrest warrants for multiple charges, including leading a chase with two children in his vehicle and stealing a Lake Station police car on May 5.
Around 3 p.m. police responded to a battery and robbery in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, according to the Gary Police Department. The disturbance involved Brown, a woman and an infant. The woman told police Brown had physically attacked her and took some of her belongings, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Police recognized Brown as a wanted man and he retreated back into the apartment building. Gary SWAT members and Gary officers surrounded the apartment building on Jackson Street. Brown then surrendered himself to the Gary officers and was taken into custody without incident in the apartment hallway.
A 43-year-old Gary woman associated with Brown was also arrested for outstanding warrants through Lake County.
Police reported there were no serious injuries in the incident. Brown was taken to Lake County Jail.
Residents were told to avoid the area of Ridge Road and Jackson Street because of police activity during the incident, an official said.
Charges filed against Brown allege that on May 5 he had two children, ages 1 and 3, in a vehicle without car seats when he led Lake Station police on a chase, blasted through a toll gate, and lost control and spun out after an officer bumped his vehicle with a squad car.
Brown was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a Lake Station police car to await an ambulance, but he somehow got his hands to the front of his body and took off in the squad car, court records allege.
Brown is accused of driving the stolen police car from East 23rd Avenue and Broadway to the area of West 23rd Avenue and Marshall Street, where he jumped out and fled before officers arrived.
Felony charges filed against Brown in Lake Criminal Court included escape, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, intimation, two counts of neglect of a dependent, and auto theft.
